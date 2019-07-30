wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in North Little Rock, Arkansas, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke

* Eric Young, Robert Roode and EC3 defeated The Lucha House Party

