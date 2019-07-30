wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in North Little Rock, Arkansas, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke
* Eric Young, Robert Roode and EC3 defeated The Lucha House Party
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s
- Lodi Recalls Sneaking Risque Signs Past WCW Management, Coming Up With Controversial Content
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day