wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan.
* The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness
- Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg