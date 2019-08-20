wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches ahead of Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan.

* Robert Roode and Eric Young defeated Lucha House Party.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading