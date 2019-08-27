wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw, which will air as this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke.

* Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading