wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw, which will air as this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke.
* Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley.
