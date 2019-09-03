wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see live notes from the show below per PWInsider:
*The top half of the lower section of the Royal Farms Arena is tarped off behind the WWE cameras. The entire top section above and behind that is tarped off. The lower bowls have filled out nicely.
WWE Main Event:
* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose. It was a 50-50 affair. Rawley got some love since he’s a local boy and played football at University of Maryland. He popped briefly during the match when the crowd started chanting “Fear the turtle” — an ode to the school.
* Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke. Dana got a nice pop from the crowd. Logan attacked Dana before the bell and dominated the first while. Dana made a comeback and the crowd got into it. Logan wins in the end though. Dana was really over. Who knew?
