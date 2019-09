– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* The IIconics defeated Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan.

* They did a segment where NBA star Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth but Truth won it back. (The report says this didn’t look like an actual title change.)