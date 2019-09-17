wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated EC3 and Eric Young.
* No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley.
