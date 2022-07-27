Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE taped an episode of NXT Level Up last night before the NXT 2.0 episode, with the matches streaming on Peacock this Friday. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Javier Bernal def. Myles Borne

* Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs) def. Sol Ruca

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Quincy Elliott & Ikemen Jiro