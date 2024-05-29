wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up logo spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up last night at the Performance Center before the NXT taping. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Uriah Conners def. Cutler James
* Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Stevie Turner def. Kendall Grey

