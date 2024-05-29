wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up last night at the Performance Center before the NXT taping. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Uriah Conners def. Cutler James
* Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Stevie Turner def. Kendall Grey
