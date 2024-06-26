wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
June 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up ahead of last night’s NXT taping at the Capitol Wrestling Center. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Riley Osborne def. Jasper Troy
* Dante Chen def. Myles Borne
* Jazmyn Nyx def. Kendal Grey
