Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up tonight before NXT, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Xyon Quinn defeated Damon Kemp
* Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz
* Dante Chen defeated Bodhi Hayward

