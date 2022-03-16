wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
March 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up tonight before NXT, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Xyon Quinn defeated Damon Kemp
* Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz
* Dante Chen defeated Bodhi Hayward
More Trending Stories
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kurt Angle Recalls Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE WrestleMania XX, Backstage Reaction To The Match
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show