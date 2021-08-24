Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT & Next Two 205 Live Episodes

WWE taped content for this week’s episode of NXT as well as the next two episodes of 205 Live on Monday. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

205 Live (August 27th)

Drake Maverick was on commentary for the opening match

* Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase. Waller was a face for this match.

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter with a small package to counter a springboard 450 splash.

205 Live (September 3rd)

* Amari Miller defeated Cora Jade.

* Joe Gacy defeated Josh Briggs.

WWE NXT (August 24th)

Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes start off the show with a celebration for Grimes’s victory over LA Knight on Sunday at Takeover 36.

* Ridge Holland (with Pete Dunne) defeated Timothy Thatcher (with Tommaso Ciampa) with Northern Grit. After the match, there was a brawl involving all four men and then Oney Lorcan and the returning Danny Burch came out to make it a four-on-two situation and stand tall over Ciampa and Thatcher.

There was a segment backstage with Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. They announce that the wedding between Indi and Dexter will take place on the September 14th episode of NXT.

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with the neck breaker and 450 splash combination. After the match, Kacy and Kayden had some words for the announcers.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez cut a promo backstage. Gonzalez mentions Kay Lee Ray. Gonzalez is interrupted by Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea, and Robert Stone. They talk about taking the NXT Women’s Championship from Raquel.

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Valentina Feroz.

WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe is in the ring for a promo. Joe talks about his victory at Takeover against Karrion Kross and then he wonders who will be his first challenger. Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Kyle O’Reilly all come out to make their claim for a title match. Ridge Holland attacks Kyle O’Reilly and a brawl ensues. Tommaso Ciampa comes out and goes after Dunne and Holland. Joe and Ciampa are in the ring at the end of the segment and they stare down Holland and Dunne on the ramp.

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the NXT Breakout Tournament with a jackknife pin.

After the match, Hayes was interviewed and William Regal was there too. Hayes praised Jones and then said it was too early to decide which title he will compete for and he wants to celebrate his victory.

Pete Dunne is in the back with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Ridge Holland. Holland says that Thatcher is now on the shelf and he will do the same to Ciampa.

* Xyon Quinn defeated Boa after Boa was distracted by Mei Ying.

William Regal was backstage with Johnny Gargano. Gargano wants Regal to call off the wedding. LA Knight interrupts and all three yell at each other.

Malcolm Bivens has a promo with Roderick Strong training in the background. Bivens says Strong will have an open challenge on next week’s show and then claims that Roderick is the uncrowned Cruiserweight Champion.

Ridge Holland versus Tommaso Ciampa is announced for next week.

* Legado del Fantasmo defeated Hit Row with Escobar pinning Scott. Towards the end of the match, B-Fab attacked Escobar while the referee was distracted. A woman came out to attack B-Fab with a weapon.