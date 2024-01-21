Spoilers For Tonight’s TNA Wrestling Impact Tapings

TNA Wrestling taped several episodes of Impact tonight in Orlando, FL, which will air on AXS TV over the coming weeks. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

TNA Xplosion:

* Trent Seven def. Shera

* John Skyler def. Rich Swann. AJ Francis was on commentary and attacked Jason Hotch.

* Mike Bailey def. Jai Vidal

* Dirty Dango def. Laredo Kid

TNA Impact:

* Big Kon def. Richard Adonis & Ori Gold. After the match, he kept beating on his opponents until PCO came out. Kon and PCO battled on the stage and attacked security guards that tried to stop them.

* Tasha Steelz def. Xia Brookside

* Frankie Kazarian def. Jake Something

* Jordynne Grace def. Savannah Evans. Shaw attacked both Grace and Evans after the match.

* Best of Three, Match 2: ABC def. Grizzled Young Veterans

* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) def. Rhino

* Joe Hendry def. Deaner. AJ Francis said he had a new rap, but Hendry debuted a new video to the tune of AJ Styles’ TNA theme. It featured the line “I’m banned from dives” instead of “Get ready to fly.”

* Dani Luna def. Killer Kelly. MK Ultra beat down Luna and Jody Threat after the match until Decay made the save.

* Chris Sabin def. Jason Hotch. John Skyler said he would beat Sabin for the X Division title at Sacrifice.

* Simon Gotch def. Jack Price. Josh Alexander was on commentary and went face-to-face with Gotch after the match.

* Eric Young def. Big Damo. Frankie Kazarian told Young they wouldn’t fight unless he beat a ghost from his past, which saw Damo debut.

* Ash by Elegance def. Savannah Thorne.

* Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Moose def. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight