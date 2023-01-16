Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:

* Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely.

* The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted, Sikoa is set to face Mustafa Ali.

* Johnny Gargano is at the show as well, though the report doesn’t confirm if he will be on screen. Gargano has been out for for the last couple weeks due to a shoulder sprain.

* WWE will give another update on Cody Rhodes’ recovery and return plans.

* The Bobby Lashley heel turn that has been teased over the last couple of weeks will progress.