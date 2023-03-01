Spoilers For Upcoming Episodes of NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches for NXT Level Up before this week’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Lyra Valkyria def. Tatum Paxley

* Eddy Thorpe def. Oro Mensah

Commentary changed blazers to indicate a new episode of the show from here.

* Indi Hartwell def. Jakara Jackson

* SCRYPTS def. Quincy Elliott