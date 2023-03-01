wrestling / News

Spoilers For Upcoming Episodes of NXT Level Up

February 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for NXT Level Up before this week’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Lyra Valkyria def. Tatum Paxley
* Eddy Thorpe def. Oro Mensah

Commentary changed blazers to indicate a new episode of the show from here.

* Indi Hartwell def. Jakara Jackson
* SCRYPTS def. Quincy Elliott

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading