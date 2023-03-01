wrestling / News
Spoilers For Upcoming Episodes of NXT Level Up
February 28, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for NXT Level Up before this week’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Lyra Valkyria def. Tatum Paxley
* Eddy Thorpe def. Oro Mensah
Commentary changed blazers to indicate a new episode of the show from here.
* Indi Hartwell def. Jakara Jackson
* SCRYPTS def. Quincy Elliott
