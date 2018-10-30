Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE taped matches tonight before Smackdown came on the air. The matches will air tomorrow night on 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher. Drew Gulak was on commentary. Gulak tried to interfere but Akira Tozawa made the save from the crowd, leading to Kendrick getting the pin on Gallagher.

* Gran Metalik defeated an enhancement talent. TJP attacked Metalik after the match.

* Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.