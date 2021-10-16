Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops

WWE taped matches before this week’s episode of Smackdown that will air on the annual Tribute to the Troops special, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Champion Big E pinned Dolph Ziggler.

* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan.

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title bout.

Tribute to the Troops is set to air on November 14th on FOX.