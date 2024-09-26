Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches before and after tonight’s Dynamite for Collision, and the spoilers are online. The company taped a number of matches for Saturday’s show as you can see below, per PWInsider.

* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge: Jack Perry def. Minoru Suzuki

* Tornado Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly

* Brody King def. Action Andretti. The Righteous and Lance Archer attacked Top Flight and Andretti aftter and they were separated.

* Saraya Rules Match: Jamie Hayter def. Saraya

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page def. Jeff Jarrett

The following matches have been announced but aren’t listed in the spoilers:

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico