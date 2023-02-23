wrestling / News
Spoilers For Friday’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* The Young Bucks def. Aussie Open. The House of Black appeared surrounded the ring after the lights went off and on, but the lights went off again and they vanished.
* Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale. Storm and Saraya tried to spray paint Nightingale but Ruby Soho made the save, and Jamie Hayter chased Saraya away.
* Lance Archer def. Bryce Saturn
* Sammy Guevara def. Action Andretti
