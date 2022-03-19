wrestling / News
Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches on Friday night for upcoming episodes of its weekly show, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per PWInsider:
* Mahabali Shera defeated Crazzy Steve
* Black Taurus defeated Deaner
* X-Division Title Match Qualifier: “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid and Willie Mack
* Steve Macklin defeated Heath Miller
* Eddie Edwards defeated Rocky Romero
* Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James after Chelsea Green got involved. James and Green began brawling after and Matt Cardona attacked James.
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King
* The Good Brothers defeated Swinger & Zicky Dice
* Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton
* Knockouts Battle Royale: Rosemary won to become #1 contender to the title.
* Bhuphinder Guffar defeated Aiden Prince. Brian Myers was on commentary and W. Morrisey went after him.
* Jay White and Chris Bey defeated The Motor City Machine Guns
* Masha Slamovich defeated Abby Janes
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Lumberjack Match: Violence by Design defeated The Good Brothers
