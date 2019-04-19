wrestling / News
Spoilers From Friday’s NXT UK Tapings
– WWE taped content on Friday in Glasgow for upcoming episodes of NXT UK. The results are below per Fightful, with some pics from the taping as well:
* Dark Match: Kassius Ohno def. Oliver Carter
Four qualify matches are announced with the four winners moving on to a fatal four-way number one contender’s bout.
* Moustache Mountain def. Primate and Wild Boar
* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Joey Coffey def. Flash Morgan Webster
* Nina Samuels def. Kasey Owens. Samuels cut a promo on Toni Storm after the bout.
* NXT UK Championship: WALTER (c) def. Pete Dunne. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel interfered to help WALTER.
* Viper def. Jamie Hayter
* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Jordan Devlin def. Ligero
* Ilja Dragunov def. Jack Starz
* Xia Brookside vs. Killer Kelly went to a no contest. Jinny and Jazzy Gabert interfered in the bout.
* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Dave Mastiff def. Wolfgang. Gallus beat up Mastiff after the match.
* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Travis Banks def. Joseph Conners
* Rhea Ripley cut a promo on Viper.
* NXT UK Tag Team Championships: Grizzled Young Veterans (c) def. Noam Dar & Kenny Williams. Gallus attack Williams and Dar after the bout. Moustache Mountain make the save. The post-match angle could end up being a dark segment according to the report.
* Dark Match Main Event: Noam Dar, Kenny Williams & Mustache Mountain def. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Gallus
Typical Friday night in Glasgow…. #NXTUK #NXTUKGlasgow
@KennyWilliamsUK @NoamDar @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/IlzOzE8la2
— Bryan (@BryanSpoon79) April 19, 2019
Shoes off if you hate @ZackGibson01…. #NXTUK #NXTUKGlasgow pic.twitter.com/TRiy0jFqw1
— Bryan (@BryanSpoon79) April 19, 2019
The Alpha Female @Jazzy_Gabert has debuted for #NXTUK! #NXTUKGlasgow @EdgeRatedR @Christian4Peeps @EandCPod pic.twitter.com/VA3pDuNgXG
— Bryan (@BryanSpoon79) April 19, 2019
Ring Kampf in #NXTUK! #NXTUKGlasgow pic.twitter.com/a8sAvVztAy
— Bryan (@BryanSpoon79) April 19, 2019
We’re here in Glasgow for the #NXTUK tapings (no sign of Wolfie’s da just yet) pic.twitter.com/SJ9jQ66Jhx
— The Pro Wrestling Show (@ProWrestleShow) April 19, 2019
