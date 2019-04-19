Spoilers From Friday’s NXT UK Tapings

– WWE taped content on Friday in Glasgow for upcoming episodes of NXT UK. The results are below per Fightful, with some pics from the taping as well:

* Dark Match: Kassius Ohno def. Oliver Carter

Four qualify matches are announced with the four winners moving on to a fatal four-way number one contender’s bout.

* Moustache Mountain def. Primate and Wild Boar

* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Joey Coffey def. Flash Morgan Webster

* Nina Samuels def. Kasey Owens. Samuels cut a promo on Toni Storm after the bout.

* NXT UK Championship: WALTER (c) def. Pete Dunne. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel interfered to help WALTER.

* Viper def. Jamie Hayter

* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Jordan Devlin def. Ligero

* Ilja Dragunov def. Jack Starz

* Xia Brookside vs. Killer Kelly went to a no contest. Jinny and Jazzy Gabert interfered in the bout.

* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Dave Mastiff def. Wolfgang. Gallus beat up Mastiff after the match.

* Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Travis Banks def. Joseph Conners

* Rhea Ripley cut a promo on Viper.

* NXT UK Tag Team Championships: Grizzled Young Veterans (c) def. Noam Dar & Kenny Williams. Gallus attack Williams and Dar after the bout. Moustache Mountain make the save. The post-match angle could end up being a dark segment according to the report.

* Dark Match Main Event: Noam Dar, Kenny Williams & Mustache Mountain def. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Gallus