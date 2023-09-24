Spoilers From AAA Luchando Por Mexico Taping

AAA taped Luchando Por Mexico on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Los Cachanillas def. Mini Vikingo, Dulce Canela & Drago Kid.

* Fatal Four Way Elimination Match: Chik Tormenta def. Dalys, Krista & Lolita el Angel

* Lumberjack Match: SB Kento & Takuma def. Niño Hamburguesa & Mr. Iguana.

* AAA Latin American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Octagon Jr def. Drago II & Bestia 666.

* Dralistico & Negro Casas def. Argenis & Nicho El Millonario

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Elimination Match: Komander def. Mecha Wolf, La Estrella & Kukai

* Ambulance Match: Texano Jr def. Pagano