wrestling / News
Spoilers From AAA Luchando Por Mexico Taping
September 24, 2023 | Posted by
AAA taped Luchando Por Mexico on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Los Cachanillas def. Mini Vikingo, Dulce Canela & Drago Kid.
* Fatal Four Way Elimination Match: Chik Tormenta def. Dalys, Krista & Lolita el Angel
* Lumberjack Match: SB Kento & Takuma def. Niño Hamburguesa & Mr. Iguana.
* AAA Latin American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Octagon Jr def. Drago II & Bestia 666.
* Dralistico & Negro Casas def. Argenis & Nicho El Millonario
* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Elimination Match: Komander def. Mecha Wolf, La Estrella & Kukai
* Ambulance Match: Texano Jr def. Pagano