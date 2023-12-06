wrestling / News
Spoilers From AEW Collision Taping
AEW held a taping for this week’s episode of Collision on Tuesday night, and the full spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers below for the episode, per Fightful:
* AEW Continental Classic: Eddie Kingston def. Claudio Castagnoli
* Kenny Omega def. Ethan Page. They did a show of respect after and Omega left the ring but was attacked by Big Bill.
* Wardlow def. Willie Mack
* Willow Nightingale def. Mercedes Martinez. Diamante & Martinez attacked Nightingale after with Kris Statlander making the save.
* Penta El Zero M & Komander def. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard
* AEW Continental Classic: Andrade El Idolo def. Bryan Danielson
