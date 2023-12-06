Spoilers From AEW Collision Taping

AEW held a taping for this week’s episode of Collision on Tuesday night, and the full spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers below for the episode, per Fightful:

* AEW Continental Classic: Eddie Kingston def. Claudio Castagnoli

* Kenny Omega def. Ethan Page. They did a show of respect after and Omega left the ring but was attacked by Big Bill.

* Wardlow def. Willie Mack

* Willow Nightingale def. Mercedes Martinez. Diamante & Martinez attacked Nightingale after with Kris Statlander making the save.

* Penta El Zero M & Komander def. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

* AEW Continental Classic: Andrade El Idolo def. Bryan Danielson