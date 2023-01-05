wrestling / News
Spoilers From AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Before Dynamite
January 4, 2023
AEW taped a couple of matches before tonight’s Dynamite for AEW Dark: Elevation and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* The Kingdom (w/Maria) def. The Bollywood Boyz
* Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) def Shaft
