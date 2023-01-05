wrestling / News

Spoilers From AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Before Dynamite

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped a couple of matches before tonight’s Dynamite for AEW Dark: Elevation and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* The Kingdom (w/Maria) def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) def Shaft

