Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping
AEW taped a set of matches for AEW Dark on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the first session, per Wrestling Observer:
* John Silver def. Serpentico
* Angelo Parker def. Gus De La Vega
* Kiera Hogan def. Milo
* Diamante def. Charlette Renegade
* The Trustbusters def. Logan, Hermano, and Tyshaun Price
* Julia Hart def. Vickie Dreamboat
* Varsity Blondes def. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Kayla Rossi def. Vipress
* Dante Martin def. AR Fox
* Brock Anderson def. Tyson Maddux
* The WorkHorsemen def. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo
* Leila Grey def. Renee Michelle
* Rush def. Blake Christian
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zika & Alexander Moss
* Emi Sakura def. Avery Breaux
* The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, GKM and Mike
* Anthony Ogogo def. Luke Curtis
* Zack Clayton def. Vary Morales
* Marina Shafir def. an La Rosa Negra
* Madison Rayne def. Viva Van
* KiLynn King def. Sahara Seven
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese def. Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews
* Sonny Kiss def. Joe Occasio
* Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. Anthony Henry attacked Sydal after the match.