Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping

AEW taped a set of matches for AEW Dark on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the first session, per Wrestling Observer:

* John Silver def. Serpentico

* Angelo Parker def. Gus De La Vega

* Kiera Hogan def. Milo

* Diamante def. Charlette Renegade

* The Trustbusters def. Logan, Hermano, and Tyshaun Price

* Julia Hart def. Vickie Dreamboat

* Varsity Blondes def. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Kayla Rossi def. Vipress

* Dante Martin def. AR Fox

* Brock Anderson def. Tyson Maddux

* The WorkHorsemen def. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo

* Leila Grey def. Renee Michelle

* Rush def. Blake Christian

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zika & Alexander Moss

* Emi Sakura def. Avery Breaux

* The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, GKM and Mike

* Anthony Ogogo def. Luke Curtis

* Zack Clayton def. Vary Morales

* Marina Shafir def. an La Rosa Negra

* Madison Rayne def. Viva Van

* KiLynn King def. Sahara Seven

* Josh Woods & Tony Nese def. Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews

* Sonny Kiss def. Joe Occasio

* Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. Anthony Henry attacked Sydal after the match.