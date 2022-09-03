wrestling / News
Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping Before Rampage
September 3, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before Friday night’s AEW Rampage to air on Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods def. Storm Grayson & Brandon Gore
* Zack Clayton def. Serpentico with Luther
* Julia Clark def. Miesha Kate
* Marina Shafir def. Lady Luck
* Serena Deeb def. Sierra
* Private Party def. Robert Anthony and Jah-C
* Penelope Ford def. Alice Crowley
* Darius Martin & Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
* Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki
* Danhausen def. Peter Avalon
* Matt Hardy def. Angelico
* Cesaro def. Ari Daivari
