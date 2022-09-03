Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping Before Rampage

AEW taped matches before Friday night’s AEW Rampage to air on Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods def. Storm Grayson & Brandon Gore

* Zack Clayton def. Serpentico with Luther

* Julia Clark def. Miesha Kate

* Marina Shafir def. Lady Luck

* Serena Deeb def. Sierra

* Private Party def. Robert Anthony and Jah-C

* Penelope Ford def. Alice Crowley

* Darius Martin & Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

* Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki

* Danhausen def. Peter Avalon

* Matt Hardy def. Angelico

* Cesaro def. Ari Daivari