Spoilers From AEW Dark Taping Session

AEW taped matches for AEW Dark at Unversal Studios on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the taping, per F4W Online:

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler defeated Evil Uno, Alan Angels, & Colt Cabana of the Dark Order

* Ruby Soho defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Josh Woods defeated AC Adams. The crowd changed “ROH” during a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone & Woods.

* Ricky Starks defeated Darian Bengston

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds defeated Luther & Serpentico

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Marina Tucker

* Top Flight defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash. Schiavone spoke with Top Flight after the match for an interview.

* Preston Vance defeated Aaron Solo

* Emi Sakura defeated Shallonce Royal

* Daniel Garcia & 2pointO defeated Shane Stetson, Mike Reed, & Luke Samson

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl

* Diamante defeated Session Moth Martina

* Lance Archer defeated two enhancement talents

* Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake

* The Butcher & The Blade defeated Captain Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

* Kris Statlander (w/Trent Beretta) defeated Sahara Se7en

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Ray Jaz

* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kacy Lennox

* Blake Christian defeated Rohit Raju

* The Acclaimed defeated Liam Grey & Adrian Alanis

* AQA defeated Valentina Rossi

* Tony Nese defeated Karam

* Abadon defeated Angelica Risk

* The Gunn Club defeated The Brick City Boys

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Jemma Jewel

* The Varsity Blondes (w/Julia Hart) defeated Vincita and Chun

* Marina Shafir defeated Layla Grey

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Fuego del Sol

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta (w/Trent Beretta & Kris Statlander) defeated Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, & Peter Avalon (w/JD Drake)