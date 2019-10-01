Spoilers From First NWA Power Taping

– The spoilers are online from the NWA’s first night of their Power TV tapings. The show held its first tapings on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, with the episodes debuting on October 8th via YouTube and Facebook. The results are, per Fightful:

Nick Aldis is interviewed.

* The Dawsons (Zane & Dave Dawson) def. Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro

* Eli Drake def. Caleb Konley

James Storm gets into a confrontation.

* NWA Tag Team Championships: Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs (c) def. Enhancement Talent

* Eddie Kingston & Homicide interrupt a promo by Latimer & Isaacs following their victory.

Scoop 11 – Eddie Kingston interrupts and Homicide joins him pic.twitter.com/OVCvTmb3zN — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) September 30, 2019

* James Storm def. Enhancement Talent

Tim Storm gets interviewed.

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) def. Tim Storm

Scoop 15 – Nick Aldis def Tim Storm to retain the NWA Title pic.twitter.com/xpMIbwO57t — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) October 1, 2019

Aron Stevens (formerly Damien Sandow) is interviewed.

* Ricky Starks def. Trevor Murdoch

* Colt Cabana & Mr. Anderson def. Enhancement Talent

* Allysin Kay def. Ashley Vox

James Storm is interviewed.

* NWA Tag Team Championships: The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) (c) vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston goes to a no contest with The Dawsons interfere.

Eddie Kingston challenges The Dawsons.

* Marti Belle def. Crystal Rose

* Caleb Konley def. Enhancement Talent

Eli Drake offers to form a partnership with Tim Storm. Storm says he will think about it.

* The Dawsons def. Eli Drake & Tim Storm. The Dawsons beatdown Storm after the match until Homicide & Kingston make the save.

* Trevor Murdoch def. Enhancement Talent to earn a NWA contract.

* Ashley Vox def. Marti Belle. Thunder Rosa comes out after the match.

Scoop 39 – Thunder Rosa pic.twitter.com/ZNvoRvWte2 — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) October 1, 2019

* No DQ Match: The Dawsons def. Homicide & Eddie Kingston after interference from The Wildcards.

* Ricky Starks def. Aron Stevens

* Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana & Mr. Anderson def. James Storm & The Wildcards. Cabana earns a future title shot at the NWA National Title.