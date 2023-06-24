Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping in Atlanta on Friday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Dirty Dango opened the show with a promo that led into a match with Crazy Steve.

* Dango def. Crazy Steve. After the match, Dango called Santino Marella a disgrace and Santino came out. They went back and forth until Heath appeared and attacked Dango.

* X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin def. Trey Miguel. Zachary Wentz ran in after the match and they attacked Sabin until Alex Shelley made the save.

* Lio Rush def. Jack Price

* Masha Slamovich def. KiLynn King

* Kenny King def. Yuya Uemura

* Nick Aldis addressed his attack on Alex Shelley and called Shelley out to the ring. Aldis told him to sit in the crowd with the fans and said Shelly was a fake revolutionary who tried to keep people like him away from Impact. A brawl broke out between the two. Sabin ran in to help but Lio Rush came to Aldis’ aid and they beat the Guns down.

* Eddie Edwards def. Frankie Kazarian

* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann def. Champagne Singh & Shera

* Jonathan Gresham def. Angels. Gresham asked for a handshake after and Deaner yelled at Angels not to. Angels shoved Deaner and shook Gresham’s hand before they walked off together.

* Gisele Shaw def. Courtney Rush

* Johnny Swinger def. Chic Donovan, but Ernest Miller appeared and restarted the match which Donovan won

* Chris Bey def. Kevin Knight

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Taylor Wilde

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Brian Myers

* Street Fight: Steve Maclin def. PCO in a street fight

Maclin cut a promo after the match calling himself the “King of Extreme,” which brought out Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer nailed Maclin with Dusty punches and a bionic elbow, and PCO nailed Maclin with a chokeslam. Dreamer than addressed the crowd and talked about his mmother passing and his skin cancer diagnosis, saying the Impact locker room is why he keeps coming back. He promised not to fade away and said he’ll compete at tomorrow’s taping. PCO closed the show by saying “Atlanta, GA… You’re alive!”