Spoilers From Impact Under Siege Fallout Taping

Impact Wrestling held a post-Under Siege TV taping on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, per F4W Online:

BTI

* Brian Myers def. Tyler Tirva

* Seleziya Sparx went to a no contest with Tara Rising after Masha Slamovich attacked both women and cut a promo challenging Killer Kelly to a Dog Collar Match at Slammiversary.

Main Show – June 1st

* Bully Ray cut a promo talking about how he put Scott D’Amore through a flaming table at Under SIege. He said that he was going into Against All Odds to win the tournament for a title shot, and then would go on to Slammiversary to win the Impact World Title. Steve Maclin came out and they began promo dueling; Maclin said they’d make a good tag team but that he would be fine with facing Ray at Slammiversary for the World Title. The Motor City Machine Guns came out and Shelley talked about his match against Maclin at Against All Odds. The Guns challenged Maclin and Ray to a tag match, but Ray said it wouldn’t happen tonight. SubCulture then came out and challenged the Guns to a match for tonight.

* Eddie Edwards def. Yuya Uemura. Edwards faked a show of respect and then left before Frankie Kazarian confronted him and took him out.

* Sami Callihan & Jake Crist def. Decay. The Design attacked Callihan and Crist before Rich Swann made the save.

* Trinity def. Savannah Evans. She called out Deonna Purrazzo for a title match at Slammiversary and Purrazzo agreed. Shaw, Evans, and Vidal attacked both women before Jordynne Grace came out but was beat down and had to be helped from the ring.

* Jody Threat def. Dani Luna

* Motor City Machine Guns def. SUBCULTURE

Main Show – June 8th

* Brian Myers cut a promo saying The Good Hands were winning the tag titles at Against All Odds.

* Chris Bey def. Jason Hotch. Myers and The Good Hands attacked the champs post-match.

* Heath def. Champagne Singh

* Joe Hendry def. Sheldon Jean. Hendry called out Dirty Dango and premiered his music video “Divas Reject” about Dango. King, Jean, and Dango attacked Hendry, with Santino making the save.

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven def. Death Dollz

* Trey Miguel def. Bhupinder Gujjar. Trey cut a promo after hyping himself as X-Division Champion.

* Moose & Rich Swann def. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham. Moose attacked Gresham after the match and Swann attacked Moose after. Aldis and Heath got involved before Bully Ray came down to the ring and got involved. PCO attacked everyone to stand tall.

* Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly def. Gisele Shaw & Masha Slamovich