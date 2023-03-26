Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling did a taping for upcoming episodes on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the Windsor taping below, per F4W Online:

Before the Impact:

* Brian Myers def. Jack Price

* El Reverso def. Johnny Swinger

Main Shows:

* Motor City Machine Guns def. TMDK

* X-Division #1 Contender’s Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham went to a no contest after Trey Miguel interfered.

* Jody Threat def. Tara Rising

* Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty def. Bully Ray & The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

* Eddie Edwards def. PCO

* Kenny King def. Frankie Kazarian

* Laredo Kid def. Lince Dorado, Black Taurus & Rich Swann in a four-way.

* Taylor Wilde def. Jessicka

* Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango def. The Design’s Callihan & Angels

* Miyu Yamashita def. Killer Kelly

* Tasha Steelz def. Gisele Shaw

* Rhino & Heath def. Raj Singh & Shera