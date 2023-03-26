wrestling / News
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling did a taping for upcoming episodes on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the Windsor taping below, per F4W Online:
Before the Impact:
* Brian Myers def. Jack Price
* El Reverso def. Johnny Swinger
Main Shows:
* Motor City Machine Guns def. TMDK
* X-Division #1 Contender’s Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham went to a no contest after Trey Miguel interfered.
* Jody Threat def. Tara Rising
* Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty def. Bully Ray & The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)
* Eddie Edwards def. PCO
* Kenny King def. Frankie Kazarian
* Laredo Kid def. Lince Dorado, Black Taurus & Rich Swann in a four-way.
* Taylor Wilde def. Jessicka
* Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango def. The Design’s Callihan & Angels
* Miyu Yamashita def. Killer Kelly
* Tasha Steelz def. Gisele Shaw
* Rhino & Heath def. Raj Singh & Shera
