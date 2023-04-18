wrestling / News
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping on Monday night for upcoming episodes of TV, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the taping, courtesy of Fightful:
– Before the Impact: Heath & Rhino def Jack Price & Shogun
– Before the Impact: Kenny King def Channing Decker
* Time Machine def. Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, & Jonathan Gresham
* Alisha Edwards def. Tara Rising. Jody Threat saves Rising from a post-match attack.
* Moose def. Yuya Uemura
* Frankie Kazarian def. Jason Hotch & John Skyler
* Joe Hendry def. Sheldon Jean
* Steve Maclin held a “changing of the guard” ceremony following his World Title win at Impact Rebellion. Scott D’Amore interrupts him, saying that if Maclin wants to face a Canadian, then he will face PCO at Under Siege.
* Jordynne Grace def. Masha Slamovich
* Johnny Swinger def. El Dinerico (Zicky Dice)
* Chris Bey & Ace Austin def. Kon & Angels
* Jody Threat def. Seleziya Sparx
* Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Taylor Wilde. KiLynn King attacked Purrazzo after the match and Jordynne Grace made the save.
* Stev Maclin calls out PCO, who came out only to be attacked from behind by Shera and Champagne Singh.
* PCO def. Champagne Singh
* Street Fight: Sami Callihan def. Brian Myers
