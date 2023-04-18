Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping on Monday night for upcoming episodes of TV, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the taping, courtesy of Fightful:

– Before the Impact: Heath & Rhino def Jack Price & Shogun

– Before the Impact: Kenny King def Channing Decker

* Time Machine def. Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, & Jonathan Gresham

* Alisha Edwards def. Tara Rising. Jody Threat saves Rising from a post-match attack.

* Moose def. Yuya Uemura

* Frankie Kazarian def. Jason Hotch & John Skyler

* Joe Hendry def. Sheldon Jean

* Steve Maclin held a “changing of the guard” ceremony following his World Title win at Impact Rebellion. Scott D’Amore interrupts him, saying that if Maclin wants to face a Canadian, then he will face PCO at Under Siege.

* Jordynne Grace def. Masha Slamovich

* Johnny Swinger def. El Dinerico (Zicky Dice)

* Chris Bey & Ace Austin def. Kon & Angels

* Jody Threat def. Seleziya Sparx

* Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Taylor Wilde. KiLynn King attacked Purrazzo after the match and Jordynne Grace made the save.

* Stev Maclin calls out PCO, who came out only to be attacked from behind by Shera and Champagne Singh.

* PCO def. Champagne Singh

* Street Fight: Sami Callihan def. Brian Myers