Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
Impact Wrestling held a TV taping in Dallas today. You can see the full results below (per PWInsider).
Before The Impact:
*Crazy Steve def. Shane Taylor
*Giselle Shaw def. Hyan
Impact Wrestling:
*Yuya Uemura def. Kenny King
*Aussie Open def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
*Mickie James def. Rachel Rose
*X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Mascara Dorado; Kenny King attacks Bailey post-match
*Killer Kelly def. Alisha Edwards
*Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK def. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann
*The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Good Brothers
*Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar
*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Zicky Dice w/ Swinger
*Black Taurus def. Alex Zayne (incl. Mia Yim, Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid)
*Street Fight Match: Heath Miller def. PCO
