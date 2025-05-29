Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Collision Taping

May 29, 2025 | Posted by

AEW taped matches for this Saturday’s episode of Collision last night after the conclusion of Dynamite in El Paso. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Claudio Castagnoli def. Komander to advance to AEW International title match at Fyter Fest

* Atlantis Jr and Templario interrupt an interview with FTR, then avoid an attack from FTR.

* Don Callis Family (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita) def. Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Anthony Bowens

* Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland had a pull-apart brawl backstage.

* Mina Shirakawa def. Skye Blue. Julia Hart attacked Mina after the match, which led to Toni Storm making the save.

* Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) def. two jobbers.

* RUSH, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos def. AR Fox & Top Flight

* Mascara Dorada def. Hechicero to advance to AEW International title match at Fyter Fest.