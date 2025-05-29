wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Collision Taping
AEW taped matches for this Saturday’s episode of Collision last night after the conclusion of Dynamite in El Paso. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Claudio Castagnoli def. Komander to advance to AEW International title match at Fyter Fest
* Atlantis Jr and Templario interrupt an interview with FTR, then avoid an attack from FTR.
* Don Callis Family (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita) def. Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Anthony Bowens
* Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland had a pull-apart brawl backstage.
* Mina Shirakawa def. Skye Blue. Julia Hart attacked Mina after the match, which led to Toni Storm making the save.
* Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) def. two jobbers.
* RUSH, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos def. AR Fox & Top Flight
* Mascara Dorada def. Hechicero to advance to AEW International title match at Fyter Fest.
