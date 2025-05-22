wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Collision Taping
AEW taped tonight’s episode of AEW Collision last night in New Mexico after the airing of Dynamite on TBS. Here are spoilers, via F4WOnline:
* Manny Lemons def. Jon Cruz in a dark match.
* Adam Cole covered for Nigel McGuinness on commentary.
* FTR and McGuinness/Daniel Garcia had a contract signing. The two exchanged words before Dax slapped Nigel and things got physical. Nigel and Garcia ended up putting FTR in submissions and made them tap out.
* Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta def. The Outrunners & Bandido
* Kyle Fletcher def. Jay Lethal. Takeshita and Josh Alexander attacked Lethal after the match before Paragon saved.
* Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly def. Grizzled Young Veterans. After the match, Cole challenged the Don Callis Family on behalf of Paragon for Double or Nothing. Callis accepted later on.
* Josh Alexander def. AR Fox
* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone def. Reyna Isis to retain.
* Mistico, Templario and Mascara Dorada def. Los Depredadores (Volador Jr., Magnus and Rugido)
* Komander & Mike Bailey def. Rush & Dralistico. Kazuchika Okada came out to confront Bailey after the match and was eventually thrown out of the ring before Bailey dived on him.