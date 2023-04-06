wrestling / News

Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation Taping

April 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for next week’s Dark: Elevation before last night’s Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) def. Zack Clayton, Jack Tomlinson & Mike Magnum
* Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade def. DDT’s Shunma Katsumata, MAO & Yukio Ino
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Charlette & Robyn Renegade
* The Dark Order def. Alvin Alvarez, Brother Greatness & Aaron Rourke
* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Rex Lawless & Traxx
* Maki Itoh def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy def. Bobby Orlando & BRG
* Emi Sakura def. Mizuki

