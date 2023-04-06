Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation Taping

AEW taped matches for next week’s Dark: Elevation before last night’s Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) def. Zack Clayton, Jack Tomlinson & Mike Magnum

* Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade def. DDT’s Shunma Katsumata, MAO & Yukio Ino

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Charlette & Robyn Renegade

* The Dark Order def. Alvin Alvarez, Brother Greatness & Aaron Rourke

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Rex Lawless & Traxx

* Maki Itoh def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy def. Bobby Orlando & BRG

* Emi Sakura def. Mizuki