Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
July 30, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling held a taping session on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, which was the second of a two-night taping, per F4W Online. The spoilers from Friday’s taping are not yet available.
* Gisele Shaw def. Heather Reckless
* Champagne Singh def. Russ Jones
* KUSHIDA def. Mike Bailey
* Deonna Purrazzo def. KiLynn King
* Killer Kelly def. Jessicka and Savannah Evans
* Moose def. Kevin Knight
* Eric Young vs. Kon went to a no contest.
* No DQ: Bully Ray def. Black Taurus
* The Rascalz def. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
* Trinity def. Jody Threat
* Deaner def. Laredo Kid
* ABC def. The Good Hands
* Chris Sabin def. Samuray del Sol
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Brian Myers