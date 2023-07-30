Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling held a taping session on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, which was the second of a two-night taping, per F4W Online. The spoilers from Friday’s taping are not yet available.

* Gisele Shaw def. Heather Reckless

* Champagne Singh def. Russ Jones

* KUSHIDA def. Mike Bailey

* Deonna Purrazzo def. KiLynn King

* Killer Kelly def. Jessicka and Savannah Evans

* Moose def. Kevin Knight

* Eric Young vs. Kon went to a no contest.

* No DQ: Bully Ray def. Black Taurus

* The Rascalz def. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

* Trinity def. Jody Threat

* Deaner def. Laredo Kid

* ABC def. The Good Hands

* Chris Sabin def. Samuray del Sol

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley def. Brian Myers