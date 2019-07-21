Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

– Impact Wrestling taped more shows last night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to air in the coming weeks. The results from the taping are below, per Fightful:

Power went out, because of a storm, during the tapings, and Tommy Dreamer came out to give us an update! #IMPACTWindsor #IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/lt8lRED11P — Monkeyz (@MonkeyzBizz) July 20, 2019

* Xplosion Match: Rhino def. Joe Singh

* Moose def. Stone Rockwell

* Fallah Bahh def. Moose

* Ace Austin def. Eddie Edwards by DQ

* Knockouts Title Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) fought Jessicka Havok to a no contest when Su Yung interfered.

* Nick Madison vs. Stone Rockwell end in a DQ when Rhino interfered. Rhino laid out both men and then brawled with Michael Elgin.

* Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan def. Jordynne Grace & “Bubble Gum Princess” Alexia Nicole

* Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Rob Van Dam def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, & Trey Miguel)

* Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake def. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh)

* Moose def. Fallah Bahh

* IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) (c) def. Daga & Ortiz

I was very happy to see @Daga_wrestler in @IMPACTWRESTLING tonight, hopefully he gets a long-term deal with #IMPACT!! His matches with @Laredo_Kid in @luchalibreaaa has made me a huge fan of his!! #IMPACTWindsor pic.twitter.com/3dYuNKFbuk — Monkeyz (@MonkeyzBizz) July 21, 2019

* X Division Championship: Jake Crist (c) def. Aiden Prince

* Tessa Blanchard & Tommy Dreamer def. Sami Callihan & Dave Crist