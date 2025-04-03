Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH and AEW Collision Taping

AEW taped several matches for Saturday’s episode of Collision last night, as well as a match for an episode of ROH TV. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

Ring of Honor:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs def. Violence is Forever & their partner

AEW Collision:

* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita def. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

* Mark Briscoe def. Max Caster

* PAC def. Cash Wheeler when Wheeler Yuta interfered. Rated FTR brawled with the Death Riders after the match.

* Top Flight def. The CRU

* Mike Bailey def. Dralistico

* Julia Hart & Athena def. Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron