wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH and AEW Collision Taping
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped several matches for Saturday’s episode of Collision last night, as well as a match for an episode of ROH TV. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
Ring of Honor:
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs def. Violence is Forever & their partner
AEW Collision:
* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita def. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii
* Mark Briscoe def. Max Caster
* PAC def. Cash Wheeler when Wheeler Yuta interfered. Rated FTR brawled with the Death Riders after the match.
* Top Flight def. The CRU
* Mike Bailey def. Dralistico
* Julia Hart & Athena def. Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event