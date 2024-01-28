Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Eliajh Drago def. Brady Booker

* Nyla Rosa def. Emmy Camacho

* The Iron Savages & Jacked Jamison def. KM & Brandon Hunter & Jon Cruz

* Dalton Castle def. Aaron Solo

* The Undisputed Kingdom def. Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser

* Ethan Page def. Slim J

* Billie Starkz def. Killa Kate

* The Righteous def. The Infantry

* Queen Aminata def. Lisa Clark

* Bad Dude Tito def. Gringo Loco

* Red Velvet def. Diamante, Trish Adora and Kiera Hogan

* Lee Johnson def. Jack Cartwheel to win a Four Way over Alex Zayne and Blake Christian