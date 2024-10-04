wrestling / News

Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor taped several matches for their next episode of TV on Honorclub last night and the spoilers are online. You can find them below, via PWInsider:

* Spanish Announce Project def. Ren Jones & Derek Dillinger
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Brandon Cutler
* Billie Starkz def. Ella Elizabeth
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) def. Anthony Henry
* Red Velvet def. Diamante via DQ
* Lance Archer def. Sam Beale
* Shane Taylor Promotions def. The Infantry
* ROH World Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Lady Frost. She was chased off by Abadon’s music after the match.
* Mark Briscoe def. Josh Woods

