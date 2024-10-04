wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped several matches for their next episode of TV on Honorclub last night and the spoilers are online. You can find them below, via PWInsider:
* Spanish Announce Project def. Ren Jones & Derek Dillinger
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Brandon Cutler
* Billie Starkz def. Ella Elizabeth
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) def. Anthony Henry
* Red Velvet def. Diamante via DQ
* Lance Archer def. Sam Beale
* Shane Taylor Promotions def. The Infantry
* ROH World Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Lady Frost. She was chased off by Abadon’s music after the match.
* Mark Briscoe def. Josh Woods
