Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping

AEW held a ROH TV taping after last night’s AEW Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Dalton Castle def. Slim J

* Lee Moriarty def. Andrew Everett

* Tony Nese def. Pat Buck

* Athena def. Rachael Ellering

* The Gates of Agony def. The Workhorse Men

* Leyla Hirsch def. Angelica Risk

* Cole Karter def. Rhett Titus

* Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade. The Reneagades attacked Starkz after the match and Athena made the save, then teased attacking Starkz but didn’t.

* ROH TV Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Shane Taylor def. Gravity