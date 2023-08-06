wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping
AEW held a ROH TV taping after last night’s AEW Collision, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Dalton Castle def. Slim J
* Lee Moriarty def. Andrew Everett
* Tony Nese def. Pat Buck
* Athena def. Rachael Ellering
* The Gates of Agony def. The Workhorse Men
* Leyla Hirsch def. Angelica Risk
* Cole Karter def. Rhett Titus
* Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade. The Reneagades attacked Starkz after the match and Athena made the save, then teased attacking Starkz but didn’t.
* ROH TV Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Shane Taylor def. Gravity
