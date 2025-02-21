Spoilers From Last Night’s TNA Impact Taping

TNA Wrestling taped matches for next week’s episode of Impact last night after their live episode at Full Sail University. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

Xplosion:

* Tasha Steelz def. Maggie Lee

* The Great Hands def. Laredo Kid & Cody Deaner

Impact:

* Mance Warner and Sami Callihan fought to a no contest. Security broke them up and Santino made a match between them for Sacrifice.

* Mike Santana def. Oro Mensah

* Steve Maclin def. KC Navarro. Eric Young, Sinner & Saint watched from the stage. After the match, Maclin cut a promo about his history at Full Sail.

* Tessa Blanchard def. Kelsey Heather

* The System cut a long promo, before The Colons interrupted. They said they wanted to work with them so they all joined forces.

* Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: Spitfire def. Ash & Heather by Elegance.

* Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Austin. Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe attacked until the Rascalz made the save.

* Ryan Nemeth told the crowd there were fifteen days until Nic Nemeth returned.

* The System def. The Hardys & Oba Femi when Moose pinned Matt Hardy. JDC came out to celebrate with the System, before Joe Hendry and Elijah came out to save. Santino announced Jeff Hardy vs. Moose in a ladder match for the X Division title at Sacrifice. He also announced The System & The Colons vs. Hendry, Matt Hardy and three other partners of their choosing at the PPV.