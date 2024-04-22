wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s TNA Impact Tapings
TNA Wrestling held tapings last night at the Palms in Las Vegas, with content for several upcoming episodes. You can find spoilers below, via Mark Hoke and Fightful:
* Speedball Mike Bailey def. Crazzy Steve
* Zachary Wentz def. Leon Slater
* Decay (Rosemary & Havok) def. Viva Van & Alex Gracia
* Mike Santana def. Myron Reed
* TNA World Title #1 Contendership: Josh Alexander def. Frankie Kazarian
* Xia Brookside def. Ash By Elegance
* Handicap Match: Sami Callihan def. Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)
* Edward Edwards def. Nic Nemeth. After the match, Moose hit Nemeth with the TNA World title. There was a brawl and Ryan Nemeth got involved.
* Mustafa Ali def. Chris Bey
* Sin City Streetfight: Hammerstone def. Cody Deaner. Hammerstone wouldn’t release a Torture Rack and Jake Something made the save.
* Alisha Edwards def. Dani Luna
* Joe Hendry performs an “Apology Song” for AJ Francis
* Ace Austin def. Trey Miguel
* Jordynne Grace def. Miyu Yamashita