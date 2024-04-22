wrestling / News

Spoilers From Last Night’s TNA Impact Tapings

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling held tapings last night at the Palms in Las Vegas, with content for several upcoming episodes. You can find spoilers below, via Mark Hoke and Fightful:

* Speedball Mike Bailey def. Crazzy Steve
* Zachary Wentz def. Leon Slater
* Decay (Rosemary & Havok) def. Viva Van & Alex Gracia
* Mike Santana def. Myron Reed
* TNA World Title #1 Contendership: Josh Alexander def. Frankie Kazarian
* Xia Brookside def. Ash By Elegance
* Handicap Match: Sami Callihan def. Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)
* Edward Edwards def. Nic Nemeth. After the match, Moose hit Nemeth with the TNA World title. There was a brawl and Ryan Nemeth got involved.
* Mustafa Ali def. Chris Bey
* Sin City Streetfight: Hammerstone def. Cody Deaner. Hammerstone wouldn’t release a Torture Rack and Jake Something made the save.
* Alisha Edwards def. Dani Luna
* Joe Hendry performs an “Apology Song” for AJ Francis
* Ace Austin def. Trey Miguel
* Jordynne Grace def. Miyu Yamashita

Joseph Lee

