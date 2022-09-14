wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s UWN Championship Wrestling Taping
The United Wrestling Network held their tapings for UWN Championship Wrestling on Tuesday night in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per Eric Denton & PWInsider:
* Danny Limelight, Slice Boogie & Papo Esco appeared to celebrate their #1 contender win at Golden Opportunity, with Limelight calling out Jordan Clearwater before Baron Black came out and challenged Limelight for the #1 contendership.
* Lord Crew def. Sergio Santana
* Big Hoss def. Fidel Bravo
* Reno Scum def. Mickey Rose & Michael Hopkins
* EJ Sparks def. Koto Hiro
* Lord Crew def. Lord Crew by DQ after Lord Crew bumped into a cameraman, who fought back
* United Television Championship Match: Jordan Cruz def. BHK Kevin Martenson
* Ju Diss def. Hunter Freeman by DQ
* Beef Candy def. Sergio Santana & El Primohenio Trebeca
* #1 Contender’s Match: Danny Limelight def. Baron Black
* Reno Scum def. The Midnight Heat via DQ to receive a title shot
* D’Lo Brown oversaw the contract signing for Jordan Clearwater & Danny Limelight. Clearwater refused to sign but the match was made anyway for Red Carpet Rumble
* Papo Esco def. Vinny Massaro
* Mylo def. Alex Gracia
* Bateman def. Big Hoss
* Wille Mack & Ray Jaz def. Invictus Khash & Jordan Clearwater
* Zeda Zhang def. Savanna Stone. Alex Gracia attacked Zeda after the bout.
* Levi Shapiro def. Koto Hiro
* Richie Slade def. El Primohenio Trebeca
The Bodega kicks off the show. pic.twitter.com/VJxQXkHqp3
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) September 14, 2022
More matches @unitedwrestling pic.twitter.com/Jy2erTaGVe
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) September 14, 2022
D’Lo Brown in the house for @unitedwrestling pic.twitter.com/EPfXm0LMpe
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) September 14, 2022
