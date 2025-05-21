wrestling / News

Spoilers From Last Night’s WWE LFG Taping

May 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE LFG, The Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped several matches for upcoming episodes of WWE LFG last night at the Performance Center before NXT. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.

* Undertaker and Michelle McCool watched from the crow’s nest.

* Bayley Humphrey def. Penina Tuilaepa.

* Layla Diggs cut a promo but was interrupted by Lainey Reid. This led to a brawl that Layla won.

* Anthony Luke def. Shiloh Hill.

