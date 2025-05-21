wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s WWE LFG Taping
May 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE taped several matches for upcoming episodes of WWE LFG last night at the Performance Center before NXT. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.
* Undertaker and Michelle McCool watched from the crow’s nest.
* Bayley Humphrey def. Penina Tuilaepa.
* Layla Diggs cut a promo but was interrupted by Lainey Reid. This led to a brawl that Layla won.
* Anthony Luke def. Shiloh Hill.