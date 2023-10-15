Spoilers From MLW TV Taping At Slaughterhouse

MLW taped matches for weekly TV at last night’s Slaughterhouse show, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

& Mr. Thomas & O’Shay Edwards def. The Mane Event

& TJ Crawford def. Nolo Katano

& Tiara James def. Notorious Mimi

& Griffin McCoy def. Tracy Williams

& Ichiban def. Love, Doug

& Janai Kai with Salina de la Renta def. Riley Crow

& Mance Warner def. Talon

& Brett Ryan Gosseling def. J. Bouchi with O’Shay Edwards

& Ichiban def. Jesus Rodriguez

& Matt Cardona and Tom Lawlor def. Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas

& No DQ Tables MLW Tag Team Championship Match: The Second Gear Crew fought Akira and Rickey Shane Page to a no contest.