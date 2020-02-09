Spoilers From Night 2 of Impact Wrestling Tapings 2.8.20

– Impact Wrestling held the second night of their TV taping last night in Las Vegas. The results are below, per PWInsider:

* Willie Mack def. Thornstowe

* Trey def. Dave Crist

* Madison Rayne def. Mazzerati

* The Deaners def. Disco Inferno and Johnny Swinger

* Non-Title Match: Fallah Baah and TJP def. The North

* Moose def. Petey Williams.

* Chris Bey def. Damien Drake

* Tessa Blanchard def. Taya Valkyrie

* Rhino def. Mad Man Fulton. Dave and Jake Crist attacked Rhino after the match and Sabu made the save.

* Dez and Wentz def. The Desi Hit Squad.

* Daga def. Jake Crist.

* Jordynne Grace def. Lacey Ryan.

* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards ended in a draw via double pin. Tessa Blanchard said she’ll face both Elgin and Edwards at Rebellion.