wrestling / News
Spoilers From Night 2 of Impact Wrestling Tapings 2.8.20
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling held the second night of their TV taping last night in Las Vegas. The results are below, per PWInsider:
* Willie Mack def. Thornstowe
* Trey def. Dave Crist
* Madison Rayne def. Mazzerati
* The Deaners def. Disco Inferno and Johnny Swinger
* Non-Title Match: Fallah Baah and TJP def. The North
* Moose def. Petey Williams.
* Chris Bey def. Damien Drake
* Tessa Blanchard def. Taya Valkyrie
* Rhino def. Mad Man Fulton. Dave and Jake Crist attacked Rhino after the match and Sabu made the save.
* Dez and Wentz def. The Desi Hit Squad.
* Daga def. Jake Crist.
* Jordynne Grace def. Lacey Ryan.
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards ended in a draw via double pin. Tessa Blanchard said she’ll face both Elgin and Edwards at Rebellion.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Wrestling While Being EVP of AEW, the Tag Team He’s Always Wanted to Face
- Jerry Lawler Says He Hated Going From a Wrestler to Commentator, How Vince McMahon Made Him Accept The Change
- Booker T on Sharmell’s Importance to the King Booker Gimmick, Vince McMahon Hiring Sharmell to Keep Him From Leaving
- Jim Ross on Working with Jim Cornette on Commentary, Cornette’s Outspoken Views and Similarity to Paul Heyman