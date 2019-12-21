wrestling / News
Spoilers From NXT Tapings After Smackdown
– WWE taped matches for NXT following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The results are below, per Fightful:
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Jack Gallagher.
It's Swerve's House here in Brooklyn. Crowd was dead at first but both guys got them back in #NXT pic.twitter.com/oZ7vc6wq24
— Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed.
Dijak wins after an entertaining match. Crowd wasn't into it at first but picked up once again #NXT pic.twitter.com/Zbn8CNbOF3
— Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019
* Keith Lee & Lio Rush defeated Damian Priest & Tony Nese.
Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs Priest and Nese is our main event #NXT pic.twitter.com/Zp2NQ8eVwc
— Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019
Can we get Lee and Rush in the Dusty Classic please? #NXT pic.twitter.com/MZI5pjQyHI
— Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019
