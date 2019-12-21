wrestling / News

Spoilers From NXT Tapings After Smackdown

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE taped matches for NXT following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The results are below, per Fightful:

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Jack Gallagher.

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed.

* Keith Lee & Lio Rush defeated Damian Priest & Tony Nese.

