Spoilers From NXT Tapings After Smackdown

– WWE taped matches for NXT following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The results are below, per Fightful:

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Jack Gallagher.

It's Swerve's House here in Brooklyn. Crowd was dead at first but both guys got them back in #NXT pic.twitter.com/oZ7vc6wq24 — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed.

Dijak wins after an entertaining match. Crowd wasn't into it at first but picked up once again #NXT pic.twitter.com/Zbn8CNbOF3 — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019

* Keith Lee & Lio Rush defeated Damian Priest & Tony Nese.

Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs Priest and Nese is our main event #NXT pic.twitter.com/Zp2NQ8eVwc — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019