Spoilers From NXT UK Taping
– WWE held NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, England on Friday night. The results from the taping were, per Fightful:
#NXTUK in Plymouth tonight was brilliant, I really enjoyed it. Night 2 is shaping up to be brilliant too, can't wait. Such an honour and a pleasure to see @RealKingRegal, a true wresting legend, make an appearance. Thank you Mr. Regal. pic.twitter.com/mDJ7w9qBbI
— Dave Brooks (@Dave_dust) July 20, 2019
* Dark Match: Saxon Huxley def. Josh Morrell
* Tyler Bate vs. WALTER for the NXT UK Title at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff was announced.
* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) def. Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley
* Rhea Ripley def. Dani Luna
* Alexander Wolfe def. Jordan Devlin
* Noam Dar def. Ashton Smith
* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) and Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews cut a promo saying they went their shot at The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.
* Jazzy Gabert & Jinny def. Xia Brookside & Piper Niven. Rhea Ripley brawled with Niven during the bout. Shayna Baszler attacked Brookside after the match, though that segment may not make television.
@JinnyCouture My fav in Plymouth! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Yh44uBFszf
— Kieran Parr (@KP9007) July 19, 2019
* Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey ended in a double countout.
* Travis Banks def. Kenny Williams. Noam Dar had a staredown with Banks after the match.
* Isla Dawn def. Nina Samuels
* Kassius Ohno def. Ilja Dragunov
@KassiusOhno def. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR with a sickening elbow to the back of the head. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/oZ46YYOD2N
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) July 19, 2019
* Dark Match: Matt Riddle & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) & Joseph Conners
We are too lucky to have @SuperKingofBros and @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE at #NXTUK #NXTUKPlymouth pic.twitter.com/A7T2kMNaHa
— Jason Hare (@jasonhare92) July 19, 2019
