Spoilers From NXT UK Taping

– WWE held NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, England on Friday night. The results from the taping were, per Fightful:

#NXTUK in Plymouth tonight was brilliant, I really enjoyed it. Night 2 is shaping up to be brilliant too, can't wait. Such an honour and a pleasure to see @RealKingRegal, a true wresting legend, make an appearance. Thank you Mr. Regal. pic.twitter.com/mDJ7w9qBbI — Dave Brooks (@Dave_dust) July 20, 2019

* Dark Match: Saxon Huxley def. Josh Morrell

* Tyler Bate vs. WALTER for the NXT UK Title at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff was announced.

* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) def. Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley

* Rhea Ripley def. Dani Luna

* Alexander Wolfe def. Jordan Devlin

* Noam Dar def. Ashton Smith

* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) and Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews cut a promo saying they went their shot at The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

* Jazzy Gabert & Jinny def. Xia Brookside & Piper Niven. Rhea Ripley brawled with Niven during the bout. Shayna Baszler attacked Brookside after the match, though that segment may not make television.

* Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey ended in a double countout.

* Travis Banks def. Kenny Williams. Noam Dar had a staredown with Banks after the match.

* Isla Dawn def. Nina Samuels

* Kassius Ohno def. Ilja Dragunov

* Dark Match: Matt Riddle & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) & Joseph Conners